GM, Ford, Stellantis see profits despite challenges

"We've been dealing with some of these chip issues for the last couple of years. This one was a little bit late-breaking, which affected the volume and the mix in the quarter," CFO Paul Jacobson told analysts last week. "Otherwise, I think it was a really good quarter, and we feel good about making up all of that volume in the back half of the year."

GM had 250,000 vehicles available in retail inventory last week, Jacobson said. Much of it was in transit to dealerships.

Ford Motor Co., in contrast, reported a 19 percent higher profit in the second quarter, compared with the year-earlier period. Ford attributed some of the jump to a 35 percent increase in wholesale shipments. CFO John Lawler said Ford reduced its backlog of vehicles awaiting chips or related components to 18,000, from 53,000 in the first quarter.

Stellantis also has showed significant improvement this year, posting its highest North American profit margin since being formed in last year's merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group.

The company, which reports full results at six-month intervals instead of by quarter, said its shipments in North America rose 10 percent on strong demand for new or updated Jeep nameplates and the Chrysler Pacifica.

Volkswagen Group, Nissan Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp., which also reported earnings last week, said they foresee chip availability improving in the months ahead. Volkswagen added that the war between Russia and Ukraine and threats to Europe's energy supply could hurt its financial results.