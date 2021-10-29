Detroit 3 learning how to live with chip shortage

GM CEO Mary Barra said the company now expects 2021 adjusted earnings to come in at "the high end" of its $11.5 billion to $13.5 billion projection.

Barra said the high pricing created by the shortage of available inventory is largely responsible for that, along with its ability to keep full-size pickup and SUV production going while other plants have had lengthy downtime.

"We just can't build enough of those vehicles," she told reporters on a conference call.

GM had no downtime tied to the chip shortage scheduled in North America this week, the first time it had been able to resume full production since February. The company said it used just 60 percent of its two-shift production capacity in the third quarter, vs. 112 percent a year earlier, and its U.S. sales fell to the lowest level since the 2009 recession as dealership lots emptied.

Once inventories improve, GM "absolutely" expects to recoup the market share it has lost, Barra said.

"I am confident with the product line that we have and the new products coming that we will regain that as soon as we have more availability," she said. "That definitely will be a priority."

Stellantis did not report its full results for the quarter, but the company reaffirmed its guidance and said it's on track to achieve a targeted 10 percent operating margin for the full year.

While North American dealer inventory dropped by 272,000 vehicles from the end of December, CFO Richard Palmer said demand for new products was strong.

That includes the Jeep Grand Cherokee L, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs and the upcoming next-generation Grand Cherokee.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are "in one of the highest segments in terms of profitability in the U.S. market," Palmer said. "We didn't have anything there before."

With those vehicles in the lineup, "I think North America as a business is in a good place," he said.

But that's the case only so long as the company has enough chips to keep the factories rolling. Stellantis lost 30 percent of its planned production — about 600,000 vehicles — during the third quarter. For the full year, the company expects to lose more than the 1.4 million units of production it previously forecasted, he said.

"What's very healthy is that we're turning vehicles very quickly," Palmer said.

Nick Bunkley and Vince Bond Jr. contributed to this report.