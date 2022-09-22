GM eyes redeveloped AMC property in Detroit, takes Pontiac site

General Motors has undertaken a major warehouse and industrial leasing spree supporting electric and autonomous vehicle production at two area plants.

The automaker has inked one deal in Pontiac and is expected to be an incoming occupant of a major Detroit redevelopment project on the city's west side, Crain's Detroit Business has learned. Crain's is an affiliate of Automotive News.

Dan Labes, executive managing director in the local offices of New York City-based brokerage firm Newmark, said GM has signed a lease for about 715,000 square feet of newly built space on 44.5 acres of Pontiac land formerly owned by defense contractor Williams International Co. developed by Flint Development, based in Kansas City.

Newmark represented Flint Development while the Royal Oak office of Chicago-based brokerage firm JLL represented GM.

GM spokeswoman Maria Raynal said in an email that the building will be supplemental "to support logistics and other EV work at (the) Orion" Assembly plant but declined to elaborate on precisely what operations will be in that space.