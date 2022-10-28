A GM jolt: Ukrainian embassy goes electric

General Motors donated a Chevy Bolt to the country's embassy in Washington as its latest contribution to help since the country has been under attack by Russia.

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S., accepts a Chevrolet Bolt from Omar Vargas, GM vice president of global public policy.

General Motors donated a Chevrolet Bolt to serve as the official diplomatic vehicle of Ukraine's U.S. embassy.

Omar Vargas, GM's head of global public policy, delivered the electric vehicle to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., in Washington last week. GM also provided a Level 2 charger.

"Today, our Embassy in Washington D.C. is proud to become the first Ukrainian diplomatic institution overseas that has a fully electric Chevrolet Bolt EV in its fleet, thanks to the generous donation of General Motors," Markarova said in a statement provided by GM.

The Bolt is GM's latest gift to the government of Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia. The automaker sent 50 Chevy Tahoes to the Ministry of Infrastructure and gave $250,000 to the International Rescue Committee for humanitarian aid in the region. It also matched donations made by U.S. employees toward the war effort and provided support to Welcome.US, a refugee assistance organization.

"On behalf of the people of Ukraine I would like to express our gratitude to GM for the continued support of our country," Markarova said. "The 50 Chevrolet Tahoe SUVs donated to Ukraine earlier this year are saving Ukrainian lives every day. The initiatives of responsible companies such as GM are crucial for the success and future prosperity of a free Ukraine."

