A GM jolt: Ukrainian embassy goes electric

General Motors donated a Chevrolet Bolt to serve as the official diplomatic vehicle of Ukraine's U.S. embassy.

Omar Vargas, GM's head of global public policy, delivered the electric vehicle to Oksana Markarova, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., in Washington last week. GM also provided a Level 2 charger.

"Today, our Embassy in Washington D.C. is proud to become the first Ukrainian diplomatic institution overseas that has a fully electric Chevrolet Bolt EV in its fleet, thanks to the generous donation of General Motors," Markarova said in a statement provided by GM.