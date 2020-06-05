GM designates $10 million for groups that promote inclusion, racial justice

General Motors designated $10 million to support organizations that promote inclusion and racial justice, the company said Friday after making public statements advocating for inclusion and an end to racism this week.

The automaker's support will start with a $1 million donation to the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, the company said in a statement.

GM will determine recipients for the additional funding with input from its employee resource groups and the inclusion advisory board, which CEO Mary Barra will chair and commission by the end of the quarter.

The company also will match employees' contributions as part of its $10 million commitment.

"Through today's donations, GM is taking action in helping root out intolerance – and that means racism, bigotry, discrimination and any other form of hatred," Barra said in a statement. "We want to be part of meaningful, deliberate change and we will not allow ourselves the passivity of urging others to act. We are taking action."

Barra was named to the Business Roundtable's Special Committee for Racial Equality and Justice on Friday.

Cox Enterprises, parent company of Cox Automotive, also said Friday that it established a $1 million fund to help organizations that support social justice and civil and human rights.

"We plan to have open dialogue and engage with our employees through town halls and forums, and gather their feedback on where to donate," Cox said in a statement.