GM confirms Buick Cascada dead after 2019 model

DETROIT — Buick has told its dealers to complete their final orders for the Cascada convertible this month because production of the car is scheduled to end this summer.

The company confirmed the details this week. General Motors' former Opel operations said in October that the Cascada was among three vehicles it would stop producing in 2019. The Cascada is built in Poland.

"The Cascada has played its role in the portfolio perfectly, outselling many other premium convertibles while bringing in [six of every 10] buyers from outside GM," Buick said in a statement Friday to Automotive News. "However, it has reached the end of its originally-planned lifecycle and 2019 will be the last model year offered. Dealers have been notified and many will have stock through the rest of this year."

Buick never expected significant sales from the Cascada. Since the car went on sale in 2016 as a 2016 model, about 17,000 have been sold in the U.S. Last year, U.S. deliveries fell 26 percent from 2017 to 4,136.

The Cascada, which was featured in a Super Bowl ad for Buick, was the brand's first convertible since the 1991 Reatta.

With the discontinuation of the Cascada as well as the scheduled end of production next month of the LaCrosse sedan, the midsize Regal is slated to be the brand's only car nameplate.