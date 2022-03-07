GM to build $393 million EV battery materials plant in Quebec

General Motors plans to build a $393-million cathode active material (CAM) plant in Bécancour, Que., adding Canada to its growing North American electric vehicle supply chain that will reduce reliance on battery materials imported from Asia.
The automaker and its joint venture partner on the project, South Korean battery material firm Posco Chemical, announced the facility that will process material for GM’s Ultium batteries March 7.
“GM and our supplier partners are creating a new, more secure and more sustainable ecosystem for EVs, built on a foundation of North American resources, technology and manufacturing expertise,” said Doug Parks, GM’s executive vice-president of global product development, purchasing and supply chain.