GM to begin shipping ventilators next month

General Motors will begin shipping FDA-cleared ventilators as soon as next month from an Indiana plant after President Donald Trump earlier Friday urged the company, as well as Ford, to ramp up output of the devices to treat COVID-19 patients.

GM, in partnership with medical device company Ventec Life Systems, is building critical care ventilators at a Kokomo, Ind., factory under a program dubbed Project V. Ventec will also increase production at a manufacturing site in Bothell, Wash.

GM is donating resources at cost, according to a Friday statement .

Ventec and GM said they are able to build more than 10,000 ventilators a month, depending on the needs of the U.S. government.

Since the GM-Ventec partnership was announced March 20 , the companies' supply base has sourced more than 700 individual parts that are needed to build up to 200,000 ventilators.

“We are proud to stand with other American companies and our skilled employees to meet the needs of this global pandemic,” GM CEO Mary Barra said in the statement. “This partnership has rallied the GM enterprise and our global supply base to support Ventec, and the teams are working together with incredible passion and commitment. I am proud of this partnership as we work together to address urgent and life-saving needs.”

Working with the UAW, GM said it will recall about 1,000 workers to scale up production of critical care ventilators immediately.

GM will also begin producing surgical masks at a manufacturing facility in Warren, Mich., starting next week. Within two weeks, GM expects to ramp up production to 50,000 masks per day. That total could potentially increase to 100,000 per day.

The UAW issued a statement supporting GM's efforts.

“We are happy to work with GM during this pandemic for the health and safety and good of our nation as we collaborate towards the production of ventilators," Terry Dittes, the head of the UAW's GM department, said in the statement. "The UAW has a proud history of stepping up in times of national emergency. General Motors should be commended for stepping up at a crucial moment in our history. At the UAW we are - all in - to find ways to partner together to flatten this curve and save lives.”

Trump tweets

On Friday, Trump lashed out at GM, Barra and Ford Motor Co. via Twitter, urging them to quickly build badly needed ventilators for COVID-19 patients and suggested he could invoke the Defense Production Act.

GM and Ford announced earlier they were working with companies to help boost ventilator production in recent days. Many Democrats including New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo have urged Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act and require industrial companies to build medical equipment.

Trump also attacked GM for closing an Ohio factory last year. GM sold the Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant last year to an electric truck startup.

"General Motors MUST immediately open their stupidly abandoned Lordstown plant in Ohio, or some other plant, and START MAKING VENTILATORS, NOW!!!!!! FORD, GET GOING ON VENTILATORS, FAST!!!!!!" Trump wrote on Twitter .

"They said they were going to give us 40,000 much needed ventilators, 'very quickly'. Now they are saying it will only be 6000, in late April, and they want top dollar."

The Twitter missives were a remarkable turnabout from the night before, when Trump told Fox News he wasn’t invoking the Cold War-era Defense Production Act to compel manufacturers to make ventilators because companies including GM had already stepped up.

Trump and other White House officials have also suggested some states and cities are overstating how many ventilators will be required to help stem the outbreak.

Trump's comments came after a New York Times report Thursday suggested the White House had backed away from announcing a major ventilator deal with GM and Ventec because the price tag was too high. That drew significant criticism from Democrats.