GM aims to stop selling gasoline vehicles by 2035 in carbon neutrality pledge

GENERAL MOTORS

GM CEO Mary Barra addresses a March 4, 2020, event detailing GM's electric vehicle technologies.

DETROIT — General Motors plans to stop selling gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035 as it works toward a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2040.

"General Motors is joining governments and companies around the globe working to establish a safer, greener and better world," CEO Mary Barra said in a post Thursday on LinkedIn. "We believe that with our scale and reach we can encourage others to follow suit and make a significant impact on our industry and on the economy as a whole."

GM's commitment to carbon neutrality follows promises from other automakers, including Ford Motor Co., Volvo Cars and Nissan. GM's goal is a decade ahead of the target Ford and Nissan have set and in line with Volvo's goal.

"To get there we'll have 100 percent of our portfolio fully electric, and that's the vision we're setting," Dane Parker, chief sustainability officer, said on a call with reporters.

GM has said it will invest $27 billion in electric and autonomous vehicle development and launch 30 EVs globally through 2025. GM aims to sell zero-emissions vehicles across a range of price points and segments, power its facilities with renewable energy and work with stakeholders to build a charging infrastructure and promote customer adoption of EVs.

The automaker signed a pledge called the "Business Ambition for 1.5 Degrees Celsius" to help limit global warming and meet the goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement, which the U.S. rejoined shortly after President Joe Biden took office this month, GM said in a statement.

GM said it also will work with the Environmental Defense Fund to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035, when California plans to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles.

"GM is making it crystal clear that taking action to eliminate pollution from all new light-duty vehicles by 2035 is an essential element of any automaker's business plan," Environmental Defense Fund President Fred Krupp said in GM's statement. "EDF and GM have had some important differences in the past, but this is a new day in America — one where serious collaboration to achieve transportation electrification, science-based climate progress and equitably shared economic opportunity can move our nation forward."

Steps to carbon neutrality

GM says it will decarbonize its portfolio by transitioning to EVs or other zero-emissions vehicle technology and sourcing renewable energy. Despite the sweeping actions, GM still expects to invest sparingly in carbon credits or offsets to account for remaining carbon issues, the statement said.

"Where removing emissions is not possible — for example if the technology does not yet exist in those timeframes — we will compensate for those emissions through carbon credits or carbon capture," Barra said. "Our preference will always be for removal of emissions. This is a critical step on the path to a net-zero-carbon future."

GM will also increase fuel efficiency of its gas-powered vehicles with fuel economy improvement technology, such as stop/start, aerodynamic efficiency enhancements, downsized boosted engines, more efficient transmissions and other vehicle improvements.

The automaker aims to have all of its U.S. sites powered by renewable energy by 2030 and global sites by 2035.

GM has created a sustainability council with its suppliers to share best practices and create new industry standards, the statement said.

For many consumers, Barra said, owning an EV today is unreasonable because the right vehicle isn't in the market or access to charging is limited where they live and work.

"That is why it is critical we improve the fuel efficiency of the gas- and diesel-powered vehicles many people still rely on for their families and their livelihoods," said Barra. "This is also why it is so important we deliver a full range of electric vehicles. It's why we are working to improve access to renewable-energy charging and why, with our Ultium technology platform, we are advancing the technologies necessary to increase the range of EVs."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
EV maker Faraday to go public via merger
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
EV maker Faraday to go public via merger
EV maker Faraday to go public via merger
Tesla Q4 net income rises to $270M, capping first annual profit
Tesla Q4 net income rises to $270M, capping first annual profit
BMW cash flow beats estimates on China recovery, used-car sales
BMW cash flow beats estimates on China recovery, used-car sales
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 1-25-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 12-14-20
Read the issue
See our archive