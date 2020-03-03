GM aims for more commercial sales with increased power, capability

DETROIT — General Motors is upping the power of its Chevrolet Express and Low Cab Forward trucks and enhancing its medium-duty trucks in an effort to build on a 67 percent gain in its U.S. commercial fleet sales since 2013.

For 2021, the Express and Low Cab Forward will be available with a 6.6-liter V-8 gasoline engine, the same offered on the 2020 Silverado HD pickup. The engine will give the Express 17 percent more horsepower and 24 percent more peak torque than with the 6.0-liter engine it replaces, and it will give the Low Cab Forward 18 percent more horsepower and 14 percent more peak torque, GM said at the Work Truck Show in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Commercial customers "have to haul a lot, particularly with Express Cargo," Ed Peper, U.S. vice president of GM Fleet, told Automotive News. The 6.6-liter engine, "we think, based on how well it's done in the pickups so far, that it will be even more of a lift for us in the Express."

Nearly three-quarters of current Express owners upgraded to the 6.0-liter V-8 engine, and Chevy expects a similar take rate for the 6.6 liter.

The medium-duty Silverado chassis cabs will be updated with a 23 percent increase in hauling capacity, a mechanical locking rear axle that improves traction by automatically locking when a rear tire slips, and longer axle-to-end-of-frame options for the two shortest wheelbases. Additional changes include extended mirror arms for improved visibility, left-hand power takeoff capability and an available auxiliary switch bank with six additional upfit switches in headliner.

GM has committed nearly $2 billion toward fleet vehicle production in recent years with the following investments:

$150 million in Flint, Mich., to increase annual production capacity of heavy-duty trucks by 40,000 units

$175 million in a facility to be built in Brookville, Ohio, to produce engine components to increase production of the 6.6-liter Duramax diesel V-8 engines

$1.5 billion, mostly toward the Wentzville, Mo., plant, for future midsize pickup and van improvements.

"With the product changes for 2020, we are on track for another year of strong commercial growth," Peper said.