GM agrees to $5.75 million settlement with Calif. over ignition switches

DAVID SHEPARDSON
Reuters

WASHINGTON -- General Motors agreed to a $5.75 million settlement to resolve allegations it made false statements to California's largest pension system and other investors over its deadly ignition switch scandal.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said the largest U.S. automaker concealed problems from investors related to faulty ignition switches linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries.

GM previously paid $900 million to settle a U.S. Justice Department criminal investigation and $1 million to resolve a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission accounting case tied to the ignition switch issue.

GM said it was "pleased to have cooperated with the state of California to resolve this matter."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
PSA, Renault rivalry defies Macron's French battery vision
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
PSA, Renault rivalry defies Macron's French battery vision
PSA, Renault rivalry defies Macron's French battery vision
Biden team pledges aggressive steps to address chip shortage
Biden team pledges aggressive steps to address chip shortage
Toyota posts higher quarterly profit, shrugs off chip supply issues
Toyota posts higher quarterly profit, shrugs off chip supply issues
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 2-8-2021
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 2-8-21
Read the issue
See our archive