GM: 2035 is EV goal but not a guarantee

"We're all-in, but we need other people to join us," he said.

The automaker's assurances that it won't necessarily kill any vehicles with a tailpipe if they're still in demand comes as a relief to dealers who need to balance their desire to ride the wave of the future with the realities of auto retailing.

"I'm gratified that GM and Cadillac have changed the language when they talk about this," said Ed Williamson, dealer at Williamson Cadillac-Buick-GMC in Miami. "That tells me that they are going to be practical about it. I think it's far enough in the future and we have enough new EVs coming from so many different places that even in three or four years, we're going to know a whole lot more."

GM revealed the 2035 goal for selling only zero-emission light vehicles in January to emphasize its full-throated commitment to EVs as it laid out a plan to make its global products and operations carbon neutral by 2040. The announcement, which coincided with marketing efforts that included a modernized logo and a Super Bowl ad to highlight its extensive EV plans, helped GM shares double since last summer after years of stagnation.

Publicly stating such a target "helps accelerate the conversation and get us focused," Carlisle told Automotive News last week. "People want to know what we stand for and what we're going to do."