Ghosn whistleblower faces pressure to leave Nissan, reports say

TOKYO -- Hari Nada, a central figure at Nissan who was instrumental in the downfall of former Chairman Carlos Ghosn and a key go-between in the automaker's talks with partner Renault, is under pressure to leave the company following a pay scandal, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The push to oust Nada, 55, which has the support of Renault, may lead to him being forced to resign and could come as soon as this Tuesday's board meeting, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is not public.

Nada is cooperating with Japanese prosecutors under a plea-bargaining agreement in their case against Ghosn for financial crimes, the people told Bloomberg.

The Financial Times also reported that Nada is under pressure to quit as powerful internal factions wrestle for control of the automaker. Nissan’s struggle to fill the leadership vacuum left by Ghosn's arrest has led to a boardroom civil war, the paper said.

There have been increasing questions from executives at Nissan and Renault into why Nada was allowed to remain involved in the probe on Ghosn in recent months. Pressure for his removal is widespread, the Financial Times said.

A lawyer who studied in the U.K. and Japan, Nada is a senior vice president at Nissan and worked in the CEO's office under Ghosn and his successor, Hiroto Saikawa.

Nada was recently implicated in a scandal at the company involving excess stock-linked compensation, which led to Saikawa's resignation last month. Nada is expected to be a key witness in Ghosn's trial next year.