German startup plans to build solar car at former Saab plant

FRANKFURT -- German startup company Sono is teaming up with National Electric Vehicle Sweden (NEVS) to build the first series production solar-powered electric vehicle at Saab's former plant in Trollhattan, Sweden.

Production of the five-door Sion hatchback will start next year, with an output of approximately 43,000 cars a year, Sono said.

In total, 260,000 vehicles will be built over an eight-year period, the company said.

The Sion has solar cells built into the surface of the car's panels. Its battery can be charged to a range of 21 miles. The vehicle can also be charged like an EV, providing a range of 155 miles on a full charge.

After the presentation of prototype models in 2017, Sono has been test driving the car in Europe.

Sono says the Sion will be fitted with integrated sharing options, which allow the owner to offer rides via an app.

A bi-directional charging function enables the Sion to both receive electricity and feed it to other vehicles or into the electricity grid.

The Sion will cost 25,500 euros ($28,678), Sono said. The company says it has already taken about 9,800 orders for the car.

There are plans to develop other vehicle models based on the vehicle's platform, Sono said.

NEVs acquired the assets of Saab Auto in 2012 after the collapse of the Swedish automaker. Originally NEVS had planned to build electric cars in Trollhatten.