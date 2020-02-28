German prosecutors widen probe into Porsche diesel engineers

German prosecutors raided offices and private homes of Porsche engineers last week as they widened investigations into employees allegedly involved in manipulating diesel motors.

The number of suspects rose by four to seven current and former Porsche employees, Heiner Roemhild a spokesman for the prosecutors office in Stuttgart said Friday by phone. No board member is among the suspects, he said.

Volkswagen Group's most profitable car brand last year paid a 535 million euro ($591 million) fine for breaching supervisory duties, but investigations against individuals are continuing. The world’s largest automaker is still wrestling with the fallout from the diesel-emission scandal, which involved rigging emission tests for as many as 11 million vehicles worldwide and cost the company about $33 billion so far.

Porsche confirmed the raids and said that it continues to fully cooperate with authorities in the investigations against individuals.

The raids were first reported by German magazine Der Spiegel.