Geely's Polestar recalls all EV sedans again

The Polestar 2 fastback will debut Android Automotive for its infotainment system.

STOCKHOLM -- Electric vehicle maker Polestar, owned by Volvo Cars and its parent, China's Geely, is recalling the new Polestar 2 sedan for the second time in a month, it said on Thursday.

The company, which made its last recall on Oct. 2 after several cars had lost power and stopped running, is recalling close to 4,600 vehicles due to a faulty component.

"Polestar has initiated a voluntary safety recall and a service campaign that contains a number of updates for Polestar 2 vehicles," the company said in a statement.

"The recall involves the replacement of faulty inverters on most delivered customer vehicles," Polestar said, adding the hardware updates can be done in a single workshop visit.

The Sweden-based automaker started producing the Polestar 2 sedans this year in China and sells them in Europe and the United States, as well as China.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW returned to profit in Q3 as pandemic recovery continues
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW returned to profit in Q3 as pandemic recovery continues
VW returned to profit in Q3 as pandemic recovery continues
Fiat Chrysler swings to profit in Q3 as North America posts record results
Fiat Chrysler swings to profit in Q3 as North America posts record results
PSA's auto revenue returns to growth after lockdowns
PSA's auto revenue returns to growth after lockdowns
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 10-26-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 10-19-20
Read the issue
See our archive