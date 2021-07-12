The future of Dodge: Electric muscle

Dodge could find a willing audience for its electric beast. Kuniskis pointed out that Dodge's young and diverse customer base has a large concentration of millennials, an age group that he said has the highest acceptance rate for electric vehicles.
Kuniskis said Stellantis engineers are reaching the limit of what they can squeeze from combustion engines and the brand understands that electric motors offer more potential.
"Every ounce of technology we integrate will be done to amplify the elements that define not just Dodge, but the muscle car itself," Kuniskis said. "Through intelligent evolution, we expect to thrive and define the future of American muscle — to tear up the streets, not the planet."
The announcement is the easy part, said Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power. Now Dodge will have to demonstrate its performance, explain its value proposition and show consumers how it could fit in their daily lives.
"If you want the best performance from a vehicle now, it's clear that the EVs can deliver that," Jominy said. "And for a performance brand like Dodge, it's seemingly the next iteration."