Former Nissan exec Greg Kelly returns to U.S. after Ghosn-related trial

TOKYO -- Former Nissan director Greg Kelly, cleared on most counts and handed a suspended sentence in the long-running Tokyo trial over alleged financial misconduct by Carlos Ghosn, has left to return to the United States after more than three years of prosecution in Japan.
Kelly, accompanied by his wife Dee, were escorted to Tokyo's Haneda international airport by the U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Rahm Emanuel, and checked onto a flight for home.
After a 17-month trial before the Tokyo District Court, Kelly was found guilty March 3 of aiding Ghosn during just one of eight years under scrutiny by prosecutors and cleared of any wrongdoing in the other seven. A three-judge panel gave Kelly, 65, a six-month suspended sentence.