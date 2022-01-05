Former BMW employee charged with 18 counts of corruption, report says

Accused allegedly received $2.7M for awarding contracts.

Reuters

BERLIN -- Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior BMW employee with corruption and having defrauded the automaker of millions of euros, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported.

The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of BMW, WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing a court spokesperson.

BMW could not be immediately reached for comment. According to the Munich court, damages to BMW amounted to 2.7 million euros ($3.06 million).

The former employee allegedly received 2.4 million euros in kickbacks between 2007 and 2015 in exchange for awarding contracts.

In total, five people have been charged, including the managing director of a now-insolvent consulting firm.

A court spokesperson said all five deny the charges.

