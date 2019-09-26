Ford's 2020 Super Duty diesel tops Ram's torque

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will wrestle the heavy-duty diesel power crown from Ram.

Ford said its 2020 F-series Super Duty's optional 6.7-liter Power Stroke V-8 diesel engine will have best-in-class 475 hp and 1,050 pound-feet of torque, improving on the previous version's 450 hp and 935 pound-feet of torque. Ford also said the 2020 Super Duty would achieve a best-in-class maximum towing rating of 37,000 pounds.

Ram was first to reach the four-figure torque milestone with its 2019 Ram heavy-duty 3500 pickup, which hit 400 hp and 1,000 pound-feet of torque with its optional diesel engine. Ram's 2020 model will have the same engine specs.

Ford made the announcement Thursday at the State Fair of Texas. It unveiled the freshened pickup this year but until now has provided no power figures for its diesel engine. The freshened 2020 Super Duty, which includes the F-250, F-350 and F-450, is to go on sale this year.

Ford previously said its newest engine offering -- a 7.3-liter V-8 gasoline engine -- will produce 430 hp and 475 pound-feet of torque.

The automaker last redesigned the Super Duty for the 2017 model year, when it shed as much as 350 pounds by switching to an aluminum body. The midcycle freshening comes as Ford shifts 90 percent of its capital allocation to producing pickups, vans and utilities. By 2020, roughly 75 percent of its lineup will be updated or new.