Ford worker dies at Lima Engine Plant following on-site accident

The automaker and union are investigating the accidentat the Ohio factory and details were immediately unclear.

Ford's Lima Engine Plant
A machine repairman at Ford Motor Co.'s Lima Engine Plant in Ohio died Wednesday following a workplace accident, the automaker and UAW said.

The employee's name and age were not immediately available, nor were details of the accident.

In a Facebook post, Plant Manager Shawn Stewart said how the accident happened was being investigated. He noted the facility would observe moments of silence Thursday afternoon and evening.

Neither Stewart nor a representative from Local 1219, which represents Lima Engine workers, could be immediately reached for comment.

"Today is a tragic day for the family, friends and coworkers of our brother," Chuck Browning, vice president of the UAW-Ford department, said in a statement. "I am just heartbroken and devastated over this somber news and I plead with all to rededicate themselves to the safety and well-being of one another in our workplaces. The UAW extends our condolence to the family of our fallen brother and the UAW members at Local 1219 on their loss."

A Ford spokeswoman, in a statement, said the company was saddened by the worker's death.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," the spokeswoman said. "The safety and security of everyone in our facility is our highest priority. We are investigating how this accident happened."

