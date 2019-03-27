Ford will exit Russian passenger-car market

MOSCOW – Ford Motor's Russian joint venture, Ford Sollers, will close two assembly plants and an engine factory, exiting the country's passenger-car market to focus on light commercial vehicles.

The move is part of a restructuring that will see Sollers assume control of the venture, which is currently led by Ford, the company said in a statement.

Passenger vehicle production to cease by end June 2019, with closure of two vehicle assembly plants – Naberezhnye Chelny and St. Petersburg – and an engine plant in Elabug, Ford said.

The St. Petersburg factory builds the Focus and Mondeo models and Naberezhnye Chelny makes the Fiesta small car and Ecosport crossover.

Ford said the closures would lead to "significant" job losses, without giving details.

"The new Ford Sollers structure supports Ford's global redesign strategy to expand our leadership in commercial vehicles and to grow the business in Europe in those market segments that offer better returns on invested capital," Steven Armstrong, president, Ford of Europe, said in the statement.

Ford was the first international automaker to launch vehicle assembly in Russia, opening a plant in St Petersburg in 2002. In 2011, it set up a joint venture with Sollers in which Ford and Sollers each hold a 50 percent stake, but Ford has controlled the business since buying up preferred shares.

Sales of new cars in Russia are expected to rise 3.6 percent this year, marking a slowdown from last year, according to an estimate from the Association of European Businesses lobby group.

"The Russian passenger vehicle market has been under significant pressure in recent years, with recovery slower than expected and a shift to lower priced passenger vehicle segments," Ford said.

Ford said in January that it was putting its European business including Russia under review in January as part of a broader restructuring of money-losing operations.

The company has the capacity to produce 360,000 vehicles a year in Russia.