Ford will build electric Transit van for European market in Turkey

Ford said the next version of its Transit Custom van for the European market will go into production in Turkey in 2023 and include full-electric and hybrid variants along with the combustion-engined version.

The van will be built by Ford Otosan, the automaker's joint venture in Turkey, Ford said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ford Otosan will also build a version for Volkswagen, badged as the Transporter, as part of a strategic alliance between the two companies. Transporter production will be transferred to Ford Otosan from VW's plant in Hanover, Germany.

The Transit Custom range includes the Transit Custom van and Tourneo Custom people mover.

Ford is Europe's top commercial vehicle brand in Europe with a 15 percent market share, and has led the commercial van market in Britain, Europe's largest, for 56 years.

Last month Ford said its passenger car lineup in Europe would be all-electric by 2030.

Tightening CO2 emissions targets in Europe and China have combined with improving battery technology to provide greater range at lower costs, giving commercial electric vehicles a boost.

Soaring e-commerce deliveries amid the pandemic are also spurring interest in commercial EVs.

Ford is betting it can profit from selling electric vans to delivery businesses that need to reduce carbon emissions.

Ford said in February its entire commercial vehicle lineup would offer all-electric or plug-in hybrid versions by 2024. It said it expects two-thirds of its commercial vehicle sales in Europe to be all-electric or plug-in hybrid by 2030.