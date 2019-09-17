Ford updates plan for overhauling HQ campus

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. has outlined an overhaul of its Dearborn campus to create a product and development center by 2025 as it continues work on its mobility innovation center in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood.

The result is expected to be a 2.2 million-square-foot area that replaces buildings on the 700-acre Research and Engineering Center area, according to a plan set for public release Tuesday. The automaker's Product Development Center in the engineering area is expected to be torn down, starting in 2023.

The project modifies a master plan, unveiled in 2016, in part to account for Ford's subsequent purchase and renovation of Michigan Central Station in Detroit's Corktown neighborhood for a mobility hub.

"It's a dramatic moment in the history of Ford Motor Co. because the last time there was a moment like this was 1953" when the Product Development Center was dedicated, CEO Jim Hackett said on a conference call with reporters.

Ford said in a press release that it "will help Ford speed product and technology innovation and attract world-class talent."

Construction is expected to be completed in two phases, the first by the end of 2022 and housing about 2,000 Ford employees. The second phase is to be done by 2025 and the new buildings would ultimately house about 6,000 workers, primarily designers and other vehicle development employees.