Ford, Unifor to bargain past strike deadline and keep output going

Labor negotiations between Ford Motor Co. and Unifor will continue past the midnight strike deadline into Tuesday.
“Our master bargaining committee is willing to negotiate throughout the night to provide Ford with every opportunity to do right and reach a fair settlement to avoid a work stoppage at its Canadian plants,” Unifor President Jerry Dias said in a statement less than an hour before the contract was set to expire.
The extension temporarily averts a potential strike by about 6,300 Ford workers, though Unifor would be in a legal position to do so on Tuesday. Talks have focused extensively on product plans for Ford’s Oakville, Ontario, plant, but the union also has issues pertaining to wages and benefits.