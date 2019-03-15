Ford targets 5,000 job cuts in Germany

HAMBURG -- Ford Motor Co. plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and will reduce its workforce in Britain as well as it seeks to return to profit in Europe, the company said on Friday.

Ford has offered voluntary redundancy programs for employees in Germany and Britain, it said in a statement.

The offers are part of a turnaround plan announced in January that would involve thousands of job cuts, looking at plant closures and discontinuing unprofitable vehicle lines.

"Through these programs and other initiatives, Ford of Germany expects to reduce its headcount in excess of 5,000 jobs, including temporary staff," the company said.

The total number of positions affected in Britain is still to be determined, it added.

Ford also announced it would streamline its lineup by "improving or exiting less profitable vehicle lines".

Ford Europe has been losing money for years and pressure to restructure its operations has increased since General Motors raised profits by selling its European Opel and Vauxhall brands to France's Peugeot.

Ford's turnaround plan is aimed at achieving a 6 percent operating margin in Europe.

Ford said in January that it would consult with unions on changes to create a sustainable, profitable business in Europe.

Ford builds a large proportion of its light vehicles for Europe in high-wage Germany at plants in Cologne and Saarlouis. The automaker is expected to end production of the C-Max compact minivan in Saarlouis as it focuses on profitable crossovers and commercial vehicles.

Ford is struggling with an aging model lineup and a contracting market in the U.K., its biggest in Europe, which is in store for further disruption from Brexit.