Ford in talks with VW to develop second EV in Europe, paper says

FRANKFURT -- Ford Motor Co. could build more than one electric vehicle based on Volkswagen Group's EV platform, Ford of Europe President, Stuart Rowley, told a German business paper.

To make only one model made no sense financially, and a decision about whether to build a second model could happen soon, Rowley is quoted telling Handelsblatt.

"Yes, we are in talks about this," Rowley told the paper.

Ford said in July that it will use VW's modular electric toolkit, known as MEB, to design a new battery-electric vehicle for its European operations. The automaker said it expects to deliver more than 600,000 MEB-based vehicles in Europe over a six-year period starting in 2023.

VW has invested $7 billion in its MEB architecture since 2016. It plans to use MEB to underpin about 15 million cars for its VW, Audi, Skoda and Seat brands including hatchbacks, sedans, crossovers and minivans in the next decade.