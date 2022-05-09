Ford is selling some of its Rivian shares, report says

Ford owns about 12% of the EV producer, or just under 102 million shares after taking a stake prior to Rivian going public last year.

Bloomberg

Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe with Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford.

Shares in Rivian Automotive Inc. fell nearly 10 percent in premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co. is selling 8 million of its shares in the EV producer at a discount.

Ford’s sale is being handled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., CNBC’s David Faber said in a tweet.  

The U.S. manufacturer owns about 12 percent of the EV startup, or just under 102 million shares after taking a stake prior to Rivian going public last year. An insider lockup period expired Sunday after the November share sale that saw the company’s market value briefly top $100 billion making the developer more valuable at the time than Ford and General Motors.

Rivian shares have since plunged after its pickup launch was slower than investors expected.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is also selling a block of 13 million to 15 million shares in the manufacturer for an unknown seller, Faber reported, citing unidentified people. Both blocks are priced at $26.90 -- a discount of 6.7 percent to Friday’s close.

Irvine, Calif.-based Rivian is a high-profile, well-funded newcomer to the growing pack of EV manufacturers. The IPO was the sixth biggest in U.S. history, generating more than $13 billion to fund growth. However, Rivian has struggled to ramp production of its products at an existing plant in Normal, Illinois, due to supply-chain pressures.

Related Article
Ford's $3.1 billion Q1 net loss tied to Rivian stock plunge; execs affirm full-year outlook
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Delivery of 360 Lucid Airs in Q1 is an improvement
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
LUCIDAIR-MAIN_i.jpg
Delivery of 360 Lucid Airs in Q1 is an improvement
McLaren Miami Grand Prix May 6, 2022.jpg
As Audi looks for a way in to F1, McLaren says it's not for sale
POLESTARTWO-MAIN_i.jpg
Polestar IPO faces a cooling market for EV stocks
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 5-9-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-11-22
Read the issue
See our archive