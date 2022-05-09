Ford is selling some of its Rivian shares, report says

Shares in Rivian Automotive Inc. fell nearly 10 percent in premarket trading after a media report that Ford Motor Co . is selling 8 million of its shares in the EV producer at a discount.

Ford’s sale is being handled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., CNBC’s David Faber said in a tweet.

The U.S. manufacturer owns about 12 percent of the EV startup, or just under 102 million shares after taking a stake prior to Rivian going public last year. An insider lockup period expired Sunday after the November share sale that saw the company’s market value briefly top $100 billion making the developer more valuable at the time than Ford and General Motors.