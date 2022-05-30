Ford to sell India plant to Tata Motors

BENGALURU, India -- Tata Motors has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford manufacturing facility in the western Indian state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles.

The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives.

The memorandum of understanding announced on Monday covers the land, assets and all eligible employees working at the Sanand facility. The financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.