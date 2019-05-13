Ford said to cut up to 550 UK jobs in Europe restructuring

Ford Motor Co. will cut as many as 550 jobs in the UK as part of a revamp announced in January of its money-losing European business, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ford, which has said it will reduce its German workforce by 5,000 positions, will cut jobs in its salaried non-manufacturing areas in the UK, the person said.

"The total number of positions impacted in the UK is still to be determined," Ford said in an emailed statement.

The company has offered voluntary separation packages to employees in Germany and the UK "to help accelerate the plan and return to sustainable profitability," Ford said.

Ford said in January it would overhaul its European business and cut thousands of jobs across the region, where it employs about 54,000 workers.

Ford has specified its plans for Germany and for Russia, where three factories will close, in March, after announcing last year it would stop making transmissions at a plant in Bordeaux, France.

In the UK, Ford's Bridgend plant in Wales will lose 350 to 400 jobs as part of a previously announced plan, while the company said in November it would merge its UK offices.

Ford has also warned that a no-exit departure from European Union would be a disaster for the company and the auto industry in the UK.