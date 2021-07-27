Ford reinstates mask mandates in 2 states; will require vaccines for international travel

The move comes as the as the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread.

Ford is reinstating a mask mandate in Missouri, home to its Kansas City Assembly Plant, which builds the profitable F-150 pickup and Transit van.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will reinstate mask mandates at facilities in Missouri and Florida, effective Wednesday, as the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread.

The automaker informed employees of the decision Tuesday. Additionally, Ford said it will require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before any international business travel, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri is home to Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant, where the company builds the profitable F-150 pickup and Transit van.

The UAW and Detroit 3 automakers dropped mask mandates at facilities around the country July 12, but cases have again started to rise in some parts of the U.S. Ford said it could make additional changes in the future.

"We will continue to evaluate COVID-19 case data to make further protocol changes," the automaker said in a statement.

General Motors last week said that workers at its Wentzville Assembly plant, also in Missouri, would have to mask up again.

Related Article
‘No jab, no job' must be new industry policy
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ford to locate Ion Park battery lab in Romulus, Mich., receive tax breaks
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Ford blue oval logo
Ford to locate Ion Park battery lab in Romulus, Mich., receive tax breaks
Tesla hood logo
Tesla Q2 net income jumps to $1.1B on record deliveries
Ride with Lordstown
Lordstown Motors says hedge fund may buy up to $400 million of its stock
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive