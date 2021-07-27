Ford reinstates mask mandates in 2 states; will require vaccines for international travel

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. will reinstate mask mandates at facilities in Missouri and Florida, effective Wednesday, as the delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread.

The automaker informed employees of the decision Tuesday. Additionally, Ford said it will require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before any international business travel, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Missouri is home to Ford's Kansas City Assembly Plant, where the company builds the profitable F-150 pickup and Transit van.

The UAW and Detroit 3 automakers dropped mask mandates at facilities around the country July 12, but cases have again started to rise in some parts of the U.S. Ford said it could make additional changes in the future.

"We will continue to evaluate COVID-19 case data to make further protocol changes," the automaker said in a statement.

General Motors last week said that workers at its Wentzville Assembly plant, also in Missouri, would have to mask up again.