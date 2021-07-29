Ford to reinstate mask mandate for workers in Kentucky

The move comes two days after making a similar announcement for workers in Missouri and Florida. Kentucky is home to two Ford assembly plants.

Ford Motor Co. said Thursday it will reinstate a mask mandate for workers at facilities in Kentucky, two days after making a similar announcement for workers in Missouri and Florida.

The automaker informed workers the mandate will go into effect Saturday. Ford has two assembly plants in the state: Kentucky Truck Plant, where workers build the Super Duty, Expedition and Lincoln Navigator; and the Louisville Assembly Plant, where workers build the Escape and Corsair.

A Ford spokeswoman reiterated a statement issued Tuesday that Ford could make additional changes as necessary based on data. The delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 continues to spread in various areas throughout the U.S.

Also this week Ford said it will require U.S. employees to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 before any international business travel, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW raises earnings outlook, warns chip crunch will worsen
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW group 2 web_1.jpg
VW raises earnings outlook, warns chip crunch will worsen
Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida
Nissan CEO reassures France's Macron over Renault alliance
Nissan badge with red background
Nissan posts surprise quarterly profit, raises full-year forecast
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 7-26-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 6-14-21
Read the issue
See our archive