Ford recalls nearly 185,000 F-150s for driveshaft fracture hazard

Ford Motor Co. is recalling 184,698 F-150 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years because the driveshaft, which transfers torque to other parts of the vehicle, may become fractured.

In a safety recall report filed with NHTSA, the automaker said heat and noise insulators on the underbody of the vehicle could loosen and make contact with the aluminum driveshaft, which could damage it.

A compromised driveshaft could cause a loss of drive power and increase the risk of a crash, Ford said. A broken driveshaft dragging on the ground may interfere with wheels turning properly, which could lead to a loss of vehicle control.

Ford said dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft if needed and fully attach underbody insulators. The automaker said owner notification letters were expected to be mailed Jan. 31. Dealers were notified Tuesday.

As of Dec. 7, Ford had received 27 reports of fractured aluminum driveshafts possibly related to sagging underbody insulators on the F-150s, the automaker said.

In a recall chronology report filed with NHTSA, Ford said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries connected to the issue.