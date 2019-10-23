Ford Q3 earnings fall 57% amid restructuring; 2019 guidance lowered

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. on Wednesday reported a 57 percent drop in third-quarter net income and lowered its full-year profit guidance, citing anticipated higher warranty and incentive costs and weaker sales in China.

CFO Tim Stone said Ford now expects total 2019 earnings before interest and taxes of $6.5 billion to $7 billion, down from its earlier projection of $7 billion to $7.5 billion. That would represent a decline from the $7 billion earned in 2018.

"We think Q3 was a good quarter," Stone told reporters at Ford's headquarters in Dearborn, Mich. "The progress we've made also indicates we have more work to do and more opportunity ahead. We think the trajectory is improving across the business."

Net income fell to $425 million in the quarter. Ford's performance was hindered by $1 billion in special charges related to its global restructuring, as well as charges from the creation of its joint venture in India with Mahindra. Global revenue fell 2 percent to $37 billion.

Third-quarter EBIT rose 8 percent from a year ago to $1.8 billion, as Ford's margin rose 0.4 percentage point to 4.8 percent.

Ford's North American profit rose 2.7 percent to $2.01 billion, but the company lost money in all other regions.

Ford Credit made $700 million in the quarter, while the automaker lost $300 million on its mobility ventures.

Stone said Ford is preparing for a worse-than-expected close to the year in part due to rising incentive costs.

“It’s a competitive environment,” he said. “There’s some new entrants with the SUV space and certainly in trucks as well. We want to provide outstanding value to customers, and our incentives are expected to be greater than planned.”

The automaker has been working to resolve manufacturing issues with its redesigned Explorer large crossover. Although there are “many opportunities to improve” the launch, Stone said, volumes have reached expected levels, and the company is seeing improvement quarter over quarter.

Ford also is dealing with fallout from faulty dual-clutch transmissions in its now-discontinued Focus and Fiesta sedans, which is contributing to increased warranty costs, Stone said.