Ford plans 3rd building at Detroit train station complex; renovated Book Depository to open by June

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is planning to construct a new office building west of Michigan Central Station that will add more density to the mobility tech hub in Detroit that the automaker is developing.

The building will give Ford three office buildings along with a 1,250-vehicle parking deck under construction within a campus on the west end of the Corktown neighborhood, said Rich Bardelli, Ford's construction manager for the Michigan Central Station project.

Ford will build the third office building on vacant land across Vernor Highway from the train station that is currently being used as a parking lot for construction workers, Bardelli said. The land was part of Ford's $90 million purchase of the long-vacant train station from the Moroun family in 2018.

The third building is still in the construction planning phase and no details are available yet on potential square footage or when construction will begin, Bardelli said.