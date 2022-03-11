Ford, PG&E to test electric truck as power source for homes

Ford Motor Co . and PG&E Corp. plan to test the use of a new electric truck to power homes during blackouts as the California utility giant seeks to reduce the impact of outages during wildfires and storms.

The companies will test the ability of Ford’s new F-150 Lightning EV to send power flowing back to a house and connect with the grid, Ford CEO Jim Farley and PG&E CEO Patti Poppe said during an event Thursday night at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston.

Ford’s battery-powered F-150 is the first of its kind that can be used as a backup power source. PG&E will test five trucks this year, Poppe said in an interview.

PG&E has been exploring ways to minimize preemptive power cuts to customers at times when high winds raise the risk of wildfires. EVs, which are becoming more common in California, could be one way residents keep the lights on during the shutoffs, Poppe said.