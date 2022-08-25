Ford increases Mustang Mach-E prices as order banks reopen

Ford Motor Co. is increasing the starting price of the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover between roughly $3,000 and $8,000, depending on trim, due to rising material costs and supply chain constraints that have wiped out the vehicle's profitability.

The largest price hike comes on the California Route 1 all-wheel-drive extended range, which will cost $64,875 including shipping, up from $56,575. The California Route 1, previously offered in either a rear-wheel-drive or AWD configuration, will now be offered only as AWD, Ford said.

The cheapest model — the Select RWD standard range — will now cost $48,195, including shipping. The MSRP of that and the AWD standard range model has been increased by $3,000.

Prices of the Premium RWD and AWD standard range models are up $5,875.

The GT AWD extended range model's price has been increased $7,900 to $71,195, including shipping.

In addition to the changes in MSRP, Ford has increased its shipping charge $200 to $1,300 on all models.

Ford says the adjusted prices will go into effect for new orders placed starting Tuesday, when order banks reopen. Those who have existing, unscheduled 2022 model-year orders will receive a "private offer" to convert to a 2023 model-year vehicle, Ford said.

The Mach-E is also receiving some performance updates.

Ford said it's boosting battery range 13 miles on Premium models with the extended range battery and AWD configuration, to 290 miles.

In addition, it's making its suite of driver assist technology, Ford Co-Pilot360, standard across all models. And it will offer its BlueCruise hands-free driving technology for a free 90-day trial period on Select trim models.

It's also adding two colors while removing two others.

"Adding Ford Co-Pilot360 Driver Assist Technology to the entire Mustang Mach-E lineup gives more customers access to services like BlueCruise hands-free driving and future ADAS services through Ford Power-Up software updates," Marin Gjaja, chief customer officer, Model e, said in a statement. "We're sharing these changes ahead of re-opening order banks on Tuesday so customers can understand the feature and pricing adjustments around ordering a Mustang Mach-E."

Ford earlier this month announced similar price increases on its F-150 Lightning.

The automaker has sold 22,645 Mach-Es through July of this year, up 43 percent over the same period a year ago.

Ford expects to ramp production of the Mach-E at its plant in Cuautitlan, Mexico, to 200,000 units per year by 2023.