'Behind-the-scenes work is done' as Ford puts Detroit railroad station back together

Ford planning a luxury hotel and restaurants when the massive five-year renovation project is complete by mid-2023.

CHAD LIVENGOOD
Crain's Detroit Business
Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

During a media tour Tuesday, Jan 11, of the old depot, Ford's construction managers showed off the progress hundreds of skilled trades workers have been making in the more than three years since the Dearborn-based automaker paid the Moroun family $90 million for the hulking train station and adjacent properties.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business
Architectural detail from the interior of Michigan Central Station.
Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business
Rich Bardelli speaks during a media tour at Michigan Central Station in Detroit on Tuesday.
Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business
The old cast iron rosettes that made up architectural details in the train station are being replaced by newly made resin rosettes in the same style.
Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Workers make progress on the interior of Michigan Central Station in Detroit.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

When finished, the sprawling 100,000 square feet on the ground floor of the one-time cross-continental gateway to Detroit will be a combination of public gathering space, a coffee shop, food court and events space large enough to seat 1,000 people.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

There will be ten floors of office space in the train station tower for employees of Ford and its partners in the mobility and autonomous vehicle sector — and possibly other automakers.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

The train station, which shuttered in 1988, was the symbol of Detroit's late 20th Century decline. Like many of the city's abandoned buildings, the old depot had been stripped bare of its precious metals. Now, Ford is painstakingly bringing it back.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Rain, ice, sleet and snow deteriorated the plaster and terracotta tile over time — parts of the original building that are slowly being restored with painstaking detail, said Rich Bardelli, Ford's construction manager for the Michigan Central Station project.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

After Ford took ownership of the train station in mid-2018, the company's construction contractors spent a year stopping the leaks and building an HVAC system to dry out the water-logged structure.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

The interior is pictured during a media tour at Michigan Central Station.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Aside from a service elevator and some roof improvements the Morouns did during their final years of ownership, Ford bought a 650,000-square-foot mid-rise tower constructed in 1912 and 1913 missing everything imaginable.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

In three years time, Bardelli said, construction workers have installed 300 miles of electric wire, 20 miles of heating and cooling duct work and piping, six miles of plumbing pipes and 8.6 miles of grout in between 29,000 terracotta tiles along the arching ceiling of the front waiting room.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

More than 1,700 of the Guastavino terracotta ceiling tiles had to be replaced.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

"All of the really behind-the-scenes work is done,"  said Rich Bardelli, Ford's construction manager for the Michigan Central Station project.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

To get to those ceiling tiles that needed replacing some 65 feet in the air, workers constructed 252 tons of scaffolding inside the Beaux-Arts landmark.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

The total cost of Ford's investment in the Corktown campus has risen to $950 million to include outside improvements, like a plaza and mobility testing site on the backside of the building where trains once departed and arrived around the clock. 

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

There will be dining options throughout building: The top floors of the tower; the former carriage house on the west end of the building along Vernor Highway; and a food court in the concourse, where workers have completed the installation of a new all-window roof that faces south toward the river.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Over the next 18 months, carpenters will focus on the more ornate details to restore the building to its historical grandeur: wood wainscoting panels, crown modeling, marble borders and laying wood floors in the one-time waiting rooms designated for women and men on the eastern and western ends of the building, respectively.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Walls have been reconstructed to separate the waiting rooms from the front entrance so they can be used for events space. Some couples have already expressed interest in getting married at the train station.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Construction crews recently revealed three fully-restored large front windows facing Roosevelt Park.

Nic Antaya for Crain's Detroit Business

Ford has committed to having 2,500 of its employees in autonomous and electric vehicle development working at the train station and surrounding buildings. The automaker is making space for another 2,500 workers from suppliers and partners in the mobility sector to be occupying space in there as well as in the Book Depository building, seen here, and a third office building in the planning stages.

