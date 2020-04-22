Ford loses marketing execs to Google, Facebook

FORD
Amy Marentic, who is leaving Ford for Google, most recently served as North America product line director for Ford icons, which includes the Mustang, the new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and the Bronco SUV.

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is losing two director-level executives to a pair of tech giants.

Amy Marentic, a marketing and sales executive in charge of some of the automaker's key vehicles, is leaving for a position with Google. Separately, Crystal Worthem, head of global brand experiences and who helped Ford develop a key sponsorship with singing competition show "American Idol," is leaving for a position at Facebook.

It was not immediately clear when the moves take effect or if Ford plans to fill the positions.

"Both of them have done a variety of exceptional things, both domestically and internationally," Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told Automotive News late Wednesday. "We're sorry to see them go, but also flattered to see people from one leading company go to other leading companies."

Marentic for the past year has served as North America product line director for Ford's "Icons" line, which includes the Mustang, the new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and the upcoming Bronco SUV. In the role, she helped launch Ford's Enterprise Product Line Management group and helped develop a 10-year strategy for the icon vehicles, which included a $2 billion investment, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ford was set to unveil the new Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport crossover this spring, but the introductions were pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Worthem: Leaving Ford for Facebook.

Marentic previously led Ford's autonomous vehicle marketing efforts. She also served as president of Lincoln in China from mid-2016 to mid-2018, where she oversaw a period of growth after the brand's late entry in the world's largest vehicle market.

Under her watch, Lincoln experimented with a number of pilot programs, including online-only stores using virtual reality and mobile phone technology, popup-like mobile sales centers and mini delivery centers with room for a couple of show cars and service bays.

Marentic, who has a bachelors degree in aerospace engineering and a masters degree in industrial and manufacturing engineering from the University of Michigan, also served in a number of marketing, sales and product planning roles. She has said her top two career choices were either working in automotive or becoming an astronaut.

Prior to her most recent role, Worthem was marketing director for Ford's Middle East and Africa region. She's also served in marketing positions for the Escape, Fusion, small SUVs and Lincoln.

Worthem attended Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla., where she earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and MBA, according to a company profile.

Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-20-20
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-20-20
Read the issue
See our archive
Sign up for free newsletters