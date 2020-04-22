Ford loses marketing execs to Google, Facebook

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. is losing two director-level executives to a pair of tech giants.

Amy Marentic, a marketing and sales executive in charge of some of the automaker's key vehicles, is leaving for a position with Google. Separately, Crystal Worthem, head of global brand experiences and who helped Ford develop a key sponsorship with singing competition show "American Idol," is leaving for a position at Facebook.

It was not immediately clear when the moves take effect or if Ford plans to fill the positions.

"Both of them have done a variety of exceptional things, both domestically and internationally," Ford spokesman T.R. Reid told Automotive News late Wednesday. "We're sorry to see them go, but also flattered to see people from one leading company go to other leading companies."

Marentic for the past year has served as North America product line director for Ford's "Icons" line, which includes the Mustang, the new Mustang Mach-E electric crossover and the upcoming Bronco SUV. In the role, she helped launch Ford's Enterprise Product Line Management group and helped develop a 10-year strategy for the icon vehicles, which included a $2 billion investment, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ford was set to unveil the new Bronco and the smaller Bronco Sport crossover this spring, but the introductions were pushed back because of the coronavirus outbreak.