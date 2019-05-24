Ford: Job cuts had to be slow

"This was a very challenging time for us because you want to minimize the anxiety in the work force, but at the same time, you want to get it right," Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president of North America, said in an interview last week. "In the past, our industry has done a lot of these top-down, x-number-for-y-departments kind of plans.

"If you simply take a number and target it in a very short period of time, you're not fundamentally changing the efficiency of the organization," Galhotra said. "The end result is those inefficiencies stay there, and you don't make a long-term impact on the organization."

Ford waited to divulge specifics about the cuts because it didn't have a predetermined number, Galhotra said. Instead, the company had managers at every level of each organization — including manufacturing, product development and information technology — determine how their teams should best function.

Hackett told employees in an email last week that one result of his "smart redesign" of Ford is more direct reports for managers but fewer layers of management — nine, down from 14.

Executive Chairman Bill Ford described the process as painful but necessary to get to "fighting shape." Ford, speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the company's City of Tomorrow event in Los Angeles, said there will always be frustration when disrupting employees' lives but that minimizing it was one goal of the redesign.

"We took great care with it," he said. "We spent a lot of time explaining to employees and getting all their input, each departmental input. The pushback is, 'Why did you drag it out so long?' The reason we did that is just so we could take the proper care."