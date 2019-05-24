Ford: Job cuts had to be slow

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. handed the reins to Jim Hackett so it could become more agile and decisive.
But the global reorganization he began has been anything but quick. What details dribbled out perplexed analysts and exasperated employees, many of whom worked under a cloud of uncertainty for months before finding out whether they would still have a job.
Last week, which marked Hackett's second anniversary as CEO, the hard numbers finally came in, and they included layoff notices for 500 U.S. workers. By September, Ford says it will have shed 7,000 salaried jobs globally, or about 10 percent of the white-collar work force, saving $600 million a year.
More important than the financial savings, executives insist, is that by getting leaner, Ford can move faster. And they are adamant that getting to this point required a lengthy process to yield meaningful benefits for the company.