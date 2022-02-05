Ford idles, cuts output at 8 plants with chip supplies still tight

SAN FRANCISCO — Ford Motor Co. plans to suspend or cut production at eight assembly plants in the U.S., Mexico and Canada throughout next week because of microchip supply constraints, a spokeswoman said.

The plants produce some of Ford's biggest sellers and most popular vehicles, including the Ford-150, Ranger, Bronco, Explorer and Mustang Mach-E.

The changes come a day after the automaker warned the ongoing chip shortage would lead to a decline in first-quarter vehicle production.

Output at factories in Michigan, Chicago and Cuautitlan, Mexico, will be suspended. In Kansas City, production of the F-150 pickup truck will be idled while one shift will run to build the Transit van.