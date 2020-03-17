Ford idles Chicago assembly plant because of parts shortage

An employee works the door line in the all-new body shop at Ford's Chicago assembly plant on June 24, 2019.

Ford Motor Co. is temporarily halting production at its Chicago Assembly Plant because of a supplier part shortage, the company said Tuesday.

The plant, which builds the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator crossovers, is scheduled to restart output with Wednesday's evening shift, according to a Facebook post by the local UAW chairman. Production at the plant was suspended Tuesday evening.

A local news report said that a nearby Lear plant had temporarily closed after a supervisor there tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Lear supplies seats for Ford's Chicago Assembly. A Lear spokesman said he could not confirm the media report.

The temporary suspension in output is the first in the U.S. for Ford tied to the coronavirus pandemic. So far the automaker has shuttered a factory in Valencia, Spain, and ordered other plants in continental Europe to close on Thursday.

The UAW has called for Ford, General Motors Co. and Fiat Chrysler to preemptively close all U.S. manufacturing plants for two weeks to help slow the spread of the virus, although the automakers have so far resisted those calls.

