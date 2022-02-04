Ford, GM pull ahead EV plans as profits grow

DETROIT — With the financial pain of the global microchip shortage largely behind them, General Motors and Ford Motor Co. are racing to become leaders in electric vehicles even faster than planned with the help of growing profits from their internal combustion vehicles.
Last year's results — record adjusted earnings for GM and nearly $18 billion in net income for Ford — have given the automakers more confidence to accelerate their EV commitments.
Although the chip shortage persists, forcing Ford to cancel production this week at multiple truck plants, the two biggest Detroit automakers expressed confidence it will have little effect on future revenue and profits. After seeing its chip supplies improve in recent months, GM projected its global sales would grow 25 to 30 percent in 2022, with most of the increase in the second half of the year. Ford said it expects 2022 volumes to increase 10 to 15 percent.