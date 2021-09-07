Ford extends shutdown of Mustang plant following gas leak

Flat Rock Assembly will be down this week as Ford continues to manage the fallout of a gas leak that has prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents in the Michigan city.

FORD

Flat Rock Assembly Plant

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. has extended the shutdown of its Mustang plant in Flat Rock, Mich., following a gas leak that has prompted the evacuation of hundreds of residents near the factory.

The plant has been closed since late last week after a gas leak there contaminated the city's sewer system. Health officials over the weekend warned residents that they could be exposed to hazardous levels of benzene, which is flammable and can cause long-term health problems. The evacuation area includes several hundred homes, a Ford dealership and a Manheim vehicle reconditioning center.

Ford spokesman T.R. Reid said some Ford employees were among those asked to evacuate their homes.

"We extended production downtime at [Flat Rock Assembly Plant] from the holiday weekend through this week so that Ford people could focus on addressing the underlying issue and needs of people in the community," Reid said Tuesday.

The extension of the plant shutdown was first reported late Monday by The Detroit News.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toyota to spend nearly $14B on batteries, including solid state, by 2030
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
Toyota bZ4X concept web.jpg
Toyota to spend nearly $14B on batteries, including solid state, by 2030
VW ID4 charging web.jpg
VW planning to re-lease its used EVs as strategy to keep hold of batteries
VW's self-driving partner closing in on German public road tests
VW's self-driving partner closing in on German public road tests
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-6-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-9-21
Read the issue
See our archive