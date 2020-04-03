Ford extends Europe production pause

Ford Motor extended the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production at most of its European factories until at least May 4.

"Ford's production restart plans depend heavily on the pandemic situation in the weeks ahead, national restrictions in operation at the time, supplier constraints and the ability of our dealer network to operate," the company said in a statement on Friday.

Ford paused production at its plants in Europe last month, including sites in Cologne and Saarlouis in Germany, the Craiova facility in Romania and Valencia in Spain, along with engine plants in the UK.