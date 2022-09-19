Ford expects higher Q3 costs for parts and materials, forecasts adjusted earnings between $1.4B to $1.7B

The automaker reaffirmed its full-year guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT, 15 to 25 percent more than it earned in 2021.

BLOOMBERG
An F-150 Lightning on a production line at Ford's Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Mich., on Sept. 8, 2022. Ford said Monday it expects to finish the third quarter with between 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles waiting on parts.

Ford Motor Co., citing inflationary pressures throughout the supply chain, said Monday it expects to end the third quarter with adjusted earnings before interest and taxes of between $1.4 billion and $1.7 billion, down from the $3 billion in adjusted earnings it posted over the same period a year ago.

The company's latest third-quarter guidance is also below the FactSet consensus analyst estimate of $2.98 billion.

The automaker, however, reaffirmed its full-year guidance of $11.5 billion to $12.5 billion in adjusted EBIT, which would be 15 to 25 percent more than it earned in 2021.

The automaker said that inflation-related supplier costs during the third-quarter will run about $1 billion higher than it originally expected.

It expects to finish the period with between 40,000 to 45,000 unfinished vehicles waiting on parts. Most of those vehicles, it said, will be high-margin trucks and utility vehicles.

Ford finished the second-quarter with about 18,000 unfinished vehicles.

The company will report third-quarter earnings on Oct. 26.

Ford shares closed up 21 cents at $14.93 on Monday, but dropped 5.5 percent in postmarket trading after the company issued the third-quarter profit warning.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
VW targets $75 billion valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Letter
to the
Editor

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
VW Porsche gd rtrs web_2.jpg
VW targets $75 billion valuation in landmark Porsche IPO
Porsche steering wheel badge small Rtrs.jpg
Porsche IPO key facts
VW Wolfsburg plant exterior smoke stakes.jpg
VW set for multimillion-dollar windfall on huge gas trade
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 9-19-22
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 8-8-22
Read the issue
See our archive