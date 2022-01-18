Ford expects $8.2 billion Q4 gain from Rivian investment

Ford Motor Co. on Tuesday said it expects to book an $8.2 billion gain from its investment in electric vehicle maker Rivian for the fourth quarter of 2021 when it reports earnings Feb. 3.

The automaker carried a roughly 12 percent stake in Rivian when it went public in November after investing more than $800 million in the company. Although the two sides late last year canceled plans to jointly develop a vehicle, CEO Jim Farley told Automotive News that Ford was pleased with the company and happy with its investment.

The Rivian gain was one of a number of special items Ford plans to report when it releases earnings next month.