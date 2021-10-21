Ford exec says fleet customers mixed on EVs

DETROIT -- Ford Motor Co. sees a robust market for electric trucks and vans by 2030, but it is facing some early pushback from commercial customers that are a key audience for the automaker's new F-150 Lightning and E-Transit, a top executive said Thursday.
The Lightning pickup and E-Transit van "are targeted at real people doing real work," said Ted Cannis, CEO of Ford Pro, at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit.
But some of those potential fleet buyers are taking a "wait and see" attitude, partly from a lack of experience with electric vehicles and partly from a lack of clarity on government policy and regulations around EVs.