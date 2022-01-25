Ford E-Transit orders hit 10,000; Walmart among customers

SEBASTOPOL, Calif. — Ford Motor Co. has booked 10,000 orders for the 2022 E-Transit electric van from about 300 commercial and government customers, including retail giant Walmart.

Ford will soon begin customer deliveries of the EV, which starts at $44,900 including shipping and comes in eight configurations. The automaker until now had not disclosed order numbers for the vehicle, which is to be a key part of a new Ford Pro commercial business subsidiary.

Of those 10,000 orders, 44 percent are for the high roof version, 32 percent are for the medium roof version and 19 percent are for the low roof. Walmart — which earlier this year announced a deal with FordPro rival BrightDrop for 5,000 vans — has ordered 1,100 E-Transits, according to FordPro CEO Ted Cannis.

In addition to the orders, Ford on Wednesday said it would launch a pilot program with three California farms to test out new EV commercial vehicles for a year. The three businesses will each be given an E-Transit and F-150 Lightning to use, along with Ford Pro charging stations and telematics services.