Ford delays return-to-work plans until October

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan, where Ford is headquartered.

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co. is delaying by three months return-to-work plans for most of its U.S. salaried employees amid a surge in virus cases in Michigan.

The automaker had previously planned to allow non-place dependent workers the opportunity to return to the office starting in July and confirmed the timing as recently as last month when it announced a new hybrid work model.

Those plans changed this week after the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration extended emergency rules set to expire this week that banned non-essential in-person office work. The ban now extends until October 14 but can be modified or withdrawn at any time.

"The health and safety of our team is our first priority," Ford said in a statement. "Local guidelines continue to inform our return to workplace protocols and given the announcement by the State of Michigan, we will delay the gradual return to campus we had planned with our hybrid work model from July to October for non-place dependent workers."

Ford said last month it still has 30,000 employees in North America who are working remotely full time. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Michigan, where Ford is headquartered.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GM to announce second U.S. battery plant, in Tenn., with LG Chem, report says
Letter
to the
Editor

 

 

Send us a letter

Have an opinion about this story? Click here to submit a Letter to the Editor, and we may publish it in print.

Recommended for You
GM to announce second U.S. battery plant, in Tenn., with LG Chem, report says
GM to announce second U.S. battery plant, in Tenn., with LG Chem, report says
VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, court says
VW must repay customers who took loans on rigged diesels, court says
Nvidia, Volvo Cars accelerate auto industry race for data-processing power
Nvidia, Volvo Cars accelerate auto industry race for data-processing power
Sign up for free newsletters
Digital Edition
Automotive News 4-12-21
THIS WEEK'S EDITION
See our archive
Fixed Ops Journal
Fixed Ops Journal 4-12-21
Read the issue
See our archive